Contrasting Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & Chykingyoung Investment Development (NYSE:CHYI)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 5.03 -$16.78 million $1.21 69.52 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -1.23% 9.86% 4.72% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Envestnet and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 5 6 1 2.67 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $80.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Envestnet beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

