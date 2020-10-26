Contrasting GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) and Assurant (OTCMKTS:AIZ)

GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEROVA Financial Group and Assurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Assurant $10.09 billion 0.75 $382.60 million $8.55 14.74

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than GEROVA Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEROVA Financial Group and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Assurant 3.95% 10.23% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GEROVA Financial Group and Assurant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEROVA Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Assurant has a consensus price target of $148.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Assurant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than GEROVA Financial Group.

Summary

Assurant beats GEROVA Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEROVA Financial Group

GEROVA Financial Group, Ltd. operates as a reinsurance company for life and annuity reinsurance markets. The company also offers property and causality insurance services. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company underwrites annuity and life insurance risks. The investment portfolio derived from its insurance reserves, or its float, is allocated across traditional fixed income and equity investments, as well as asset classes. It focuses on engaging in active investment strategies, such as directly making secured loans to middle market companies in select industries underserved by banks.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances, as well as assistance services; vehicle protection and related services; and credit and other insurance services. Its Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

