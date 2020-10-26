Contrasting Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) & Altra Industrial Motion (NYSE:AIMC)

Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Graf Industrial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Graf Industrial and Altra Industrial Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graf Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Altra Industrial Motion 0 2 3 0 2.60

Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.17%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than Graf Industrial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graf Industrial and Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.83 billion 1.58 $127.20 million $2.86 15.67

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Graf Industrial.

Volatility and Risk

Graf Industrial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graf Industrial and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial N/A -298.58% -7.16% Altra Industrial Motion -1.85% 9.13% 3.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Graf Industrial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graf Industrial

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty. The Power Transmission Technologies segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The Automation & Specialty segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, as well as motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand; and heavy-duty diesel engine brake systems and valve actuation mechanisms, including compression release, and bleeder and exhaust brakes under the Jacobs Vehicle Systems brand. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Graf Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.