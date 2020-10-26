Contrasting Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mohawk Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helen of Troy currently has a consensus price target of $220.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Helen of Troy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Mohawk Group.

Volatility and Risk

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mohawk Group has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Helen of Troy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Mohawk Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Helen of Troy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 11.41% 22.98% 14.22% Mohawk Group -29.87% -471.33% -65.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.71 billion 3.08 $152.33 million $8.47 24.45 Mohawk Group $114.45 million 1.28 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -2.57

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Mohawk Group. Mohawk Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helen of Troy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Mohawk Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Honeywell, Braun, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Hot Tools, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO Tot, PUR, Brut, Pert, Sure, Infusium23, Pro Beauty Tools, Revlon, and Bed Head brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

