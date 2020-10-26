Contrasting Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) & ABCO Energy (NASDAQ:ABCE)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABCO Energy and Limbach’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.27 -$1.38 million N/A N/A Limbach $553.33 million 0.13 -$1.77 million $0.27 34.26

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limbach.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -65.69% N/A -175.12% Limbach 0.09% 9.31% 1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ABCO Energy and Limbach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Limbach 0 1 0 0 2.00

Limbach has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.95%. Given Limbach’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Risk and Volatility

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Limbach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Limbach beats ABCO Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, prefabrication of mechanical systems and components, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves healthcare facilities; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, including casinos, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

