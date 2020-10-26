ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Benchmark cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The business had revenue of $411.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 45.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

