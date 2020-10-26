Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 1,140.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the quarter. Corelogic accounts for approximately 5.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 114.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE CLGX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $68.50. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,025. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.