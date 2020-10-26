Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CJREF. CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 40.05%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

