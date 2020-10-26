Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday.

CJR.B opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -7.99%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

