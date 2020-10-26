CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $181,180.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,495,421.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, October 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $272,280.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00.

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $89,390.00.

On Friday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $89,640.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $87,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $248,670.00.

CRVL opened at $92.21 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 18.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.