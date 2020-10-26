Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

COST stock traded down $6.33 on Monday, reaching $368.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,360. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.11 and its 200 day moving average is $325.88. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

