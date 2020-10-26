Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of COST traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.