CoTrader Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $123,221.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033705 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $583.70 or 0.04461708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00286180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00029998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.