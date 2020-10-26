Couchain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $12,497.48 and $301.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,005,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

