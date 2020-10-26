Credit Suisse Group Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $65.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

