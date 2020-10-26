Credit Suisse Group Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEOAY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.37. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

