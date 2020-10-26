Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €107.38 ($126.33).

EPA SU opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.65. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

