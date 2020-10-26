Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Financial Survey

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.3% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $289.59 million 22.45 $66.86 million $1.17 79.19 Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.72 $37.01 million $0.39 253.87

Crispr Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neurocrine Biosciences. Crispr Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crispr Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 1 3 13 0 2.71 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 12 0 2.60

Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $104.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $137.39, indicating a potential upside of 38.76%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics 6.77% 2.35% 2.04% Neurocrine Biosciences 20.36% 39.22% 20.06%

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Neurocrine Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that has completed Phase III clinical trial for uterine fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBIb-1817, an AADC gene replacement therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; ACT-709478, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for use in certain forms of generalized epilepsy; and VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of various neurology and/or psychiatry disorders. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.