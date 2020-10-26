Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

