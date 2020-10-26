Critical Comparison: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) vs. Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -1.58% 0.20% 0.06% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manchester United and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.17%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Manchester United.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $830.29 million 0.70 $24.43 million $0.32 44.75 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.21 $17.23 million ($3.72) -18.91

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manchester United beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

