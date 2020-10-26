Critical Contrast: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Aramark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aramark and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark -1.61% 6.76% 1.48% Dine Brands Global -8.13% -24.91% 3.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $16.23 billion 0.46 $448.55 million $2.24 13.21 Dine Brands Global $910.18 million 1.02 $104.35 million $6.95 8.12

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 9 4 0 2.31 Dine Brands Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $29.77, indicating a potential upside of 0.61%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.09%. Given Dine Brands Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Aramark.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Aramark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 1,718 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,841 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 657 IHOP franchised restaurants and 2 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

