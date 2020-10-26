Critical Contrast: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) & Profire Energy (NYSE:PFIE)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TechnipFMC and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC -42.22% 0.93% 0.28% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechnipFMC and Profire Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $13.41 billion 0.22 -$2.42 billion $0.74 8.74 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.84 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechnipFMC.

Volatility and Risk

TechnipFMC has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TechnipFMC and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 1 6 11 0 2.56 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

TechnipFMC currently has a consensus target price of $11.73, indicating a potential upside of 81.29%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Profire Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration and production companies. The company operates in Russia, Brazil, the United States, Angola, Norway, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

