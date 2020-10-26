Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Crown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Crown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.