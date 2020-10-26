CryptoPing (PING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $3,992.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002128 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00236385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.01355225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133865 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

