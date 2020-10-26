CSFB Analysts Give Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) a C$26.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.73.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.71.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

