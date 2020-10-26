CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.20 million. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.