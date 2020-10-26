CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.48.

CSX opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

