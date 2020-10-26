Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 357.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $45,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 624,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

CW traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $90.62. 2,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

