Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 7,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,421. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.47. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

