CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $422,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

