DAEX Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $6,851.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.14 or 0.04458667 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00280003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

