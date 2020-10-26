Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.24 ($59.10).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI stock opened at €48.40 ($56.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is €46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.12. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.