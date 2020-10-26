Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

DAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Dana alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 51.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 764,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Dana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,268,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. 4,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.