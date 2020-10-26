Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $175.71 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

