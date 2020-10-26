Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.82.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total transaction of $33,557,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $3,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,331,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,572,634 shares of company stock valued at $153,494,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 416,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

