Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

