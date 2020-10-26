DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DaVita by 122.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,891. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

