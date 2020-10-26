DaVita (NYSE:DVA) versus Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group (NYSE:CTYX) Head to Head Survey

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CTYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DaVita and Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 5 2 0 2.29 Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DaVita presently has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.88%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DaVita and Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.39 billion 0.98 $810.98 million $5.40 16.86 Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group.

Risk and Volatility

DaVita has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a beta of -34.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3,503% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 7.20% 40.78% 5.29% Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DaVita beats Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. provides a suite of healthcare related intelligent software tools for the health care market. It offers business intelligent health and wellness software, medical alert sales, and health care marketing and technology consulting services. The company's primary product includes MedFlash, which enables patients to maintain personal health and wellness information through the Internet with a portable USB flash drive that can be used on any computer. It also provides GuardianOne, a personal emergency response services product for patients and senior citizens who want to live independently. The company serves patients, medical providers, and other health care organizations. It markets and sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through internal sales team, independent reseller network, and distribution partners. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Stuart, Florida.

