Deborah P. Majoras Sells 71,391 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 100,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,461. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

