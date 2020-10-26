DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $481,678.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003413 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

