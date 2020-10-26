Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $303.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $122,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,574.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 135,810 shares of company stock worth $1,059,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.