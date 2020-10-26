Denny's (DENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Denny's had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. Denny's’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Denny's to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.48. Denny's has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens cut shares of Denny's from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denny's from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Denny's currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of Denny's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

