DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

