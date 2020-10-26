Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Major Shareholder Buys $83,332.62 in Stock

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 132,274 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $83,332.62. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DSNY stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. The company offers Play MPE, a cloud-based enterprise software as a service product that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, listen to, download, and consume promotional content and musical assets.

