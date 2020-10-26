Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Major Shareholder Buys $83,332.62 in Stock

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 132,274 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $83,332.62. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of DSNY stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.
About Destiny Media Technologies
