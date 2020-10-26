Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $196.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $167.47 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $176.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after purchasing an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

