Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 59,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 751,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 31,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

