Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EDNMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EDENRED S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $25.00 on Friday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

