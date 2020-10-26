Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.62 ($7.79).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.12 ($9.55) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.54. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

