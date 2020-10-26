DexCom (DXCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $411.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom has a 12 month low of $145.23 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.96 and a 200-day moving average of $390.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $19,863,644. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.70.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.