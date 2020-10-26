DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 151,255 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.89% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $200,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,536 shares of company stock worth $30,353,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.32.

DKS stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.66. 19,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,746. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

